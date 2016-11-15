Nov 15 AND International Publishers NV :

* A strong increase in revenue during first nine months of 2016 compared to 2015

* 9-month net profit for same period in 2016 limitedly decreased compared to previous year

* 9-month EBITDA showed a significant increase compared to same period in 2015

* Maintains its expectation to realize, as a minimum, a significant increase of revenue for 2016 compared to 2015 of 6.0 million euros ($6.45 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)