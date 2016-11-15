Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: Vietnamese banks set to improve gradually in 2017
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Expects asset quality and
funding and liquidity to remain steady as economy grows steadily
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Structural systemic weaknesses
remain, such as thin capital buffers, a large NPL stock and weak
profitability
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Improving macroeconomic
environment with stable currency,benign inflation should
counteract structural systemic weaknesses
* Fitch on Vietnamese banks - Believe NPLS will take time to
be resolved, due to various legal impediments
