BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* WhatsApp adds video calling - Blog
* WhatsApp says "in the coming days, WhatsApp's more than one billion users can make video calls across Android, iPhone, and Windows phone devices" Source: bit.ly/2fB4NoD Further company coverage:
* HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI
* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing