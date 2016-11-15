EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 27)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Nov 15 Lundin Mining Corp
* Says announces agreement to sell interest in TF Holdings for $1.136 billion to an affiliate of BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity firm
* Says deal contains contingent consideration of up to $51.4 million, consisting of $25.7 million if the average copper price exceeds $3.50 per pound and $25.7 million if the average cobalt price exceeds $20 per pound, both during a 24-month period beginning on January 1, 2018
* Says TF Holdings is a Bermuda holding company that owns an 80 percent interest in Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. ("Tenke") in which Lundin Mining has an indirect 30 percent interest in TF Holdings and therefore, an effective 24 percent interest in Tenke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: