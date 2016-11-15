UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Card Factory Plc :
* Total sales growth of +4.4 pct (9 months ended 31 october 2015: +7.9 pct)
* Continued store roll out with 46 net new stores opened (9 months ended 31 october 2015: 45)
* Confident of delivering another year of approximately 50 net new openings
* " general retail environment has remained challenging with adverse footfall trends impacting customer traffic into our stores."
* We remain wary of uncertain outlook for consumer confidence
* Announces its trading update for 9 months ended 31 october 2016.
* Good pipeline of new store opportunities building for next financial year
* Recent management changes at gettingpersonal.co.uk to drive sales and profit growth
* Board's expectations for full year profit before tax outturn unchanged
* We are pleased to note that, since start of october, weekly sales patterns for everyday ranges in our stores have started to improve. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources