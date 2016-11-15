Nov 15 H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

* says group's sales in October increased by 10 percent including VAT in local currencies compared to same month 2015

* says total number of stores amounted to 4,269 on 31 October 2016 compared to 3,807 on 31 October 2015

* Analysts' average forecast in Reuters poll was +9.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)