UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Nov 15 Firstgroup
* Overall trading as outlined at our results in June continued during first half
* Encouraging performances by our North American business were partially offset by more challenging trading conditions for our UK operations
* Group reported revenue 2.565 bln stg vs 2.441, +5.1%
* Operating profit 89.0 mln stg vs 88.4 mln stg, +0.7%
* Profit/(loss) before tax 21.9 mln stg vs 22.4 mln stg, (2.2)%
* Flat adjusted operating profit margin in constant currency
* Continue to expect good progress for group in current year,
* FY will likely benefit from currency tailwinds from our substantial north american operations
* Will also face uncertain economic conditions in uk for foreseeable future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control