Nov 15 Firstgroup

* Overall trading as outlined at our results in June continued during first half

* Encouraging performances by our North American business were partially offset by more challenging trading conditions for our UK operations

* Group reported revenue 2.565 bln stg vs 2.441, +5.1%

* Operating profit 89.0 mln stg vs 88.4 mln stg, +0.7%

* Profit/(loss) before tax 21.9 mln stg vs 22.4 mln stg, (2.2)%

* Flat adjusted operating profit margin in constant currency

* Continue to expect good progress for group in current year,

* FY will likely benefit from currency tailwinds from our substantial north american operations

* Will also face uncertain economic conditions in uk for foreseeable future