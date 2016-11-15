BRIEF-U.S. FDA confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
* Confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
Nov 15 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says Sun Pharma signing tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -agreement allows other government or private stakeholders to join Mandla project,similar project in partnership with FDEC-India
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - ICMR, government of MP, FDEC-India sign tri-party agreement to launch malaria free India demonstration project in Mandla district
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - project to be launched across 1,233 villages in Mandla by january 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2eVwHu4) Further company coverage:
* Confirms elevated levels of belladonna in certain homeopathic teething products
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday and agreed to work to improve ties after a meeting between the two leaders was scrapped amid a dispute over funding Trump's planned border wall.
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement