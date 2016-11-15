Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* Wesfarmers said to start $1.5 billion Australian coal mine sale - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Company has sent preliminary information on the Curragh and Bengalla mines to potential buyers ahead of calling for bids - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Wesfarmers is working with UBS Group AG on the potential divestments - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2gcvBz4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)