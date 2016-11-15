Nov 15 Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income form operations 9.37 billion rupees

* Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 135.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees

* Approves buyback of shares not exceeding INR 1.75 billion