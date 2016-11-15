Nov 15 E Media Holdings Ltd :

* For six months to Sept 30, headline earnings per share is expected to range between 13.76 and 15.46 cents per share (2015: 17.12 cents)

* For six months to Sept 30, heps from continuing operations is expected to range between 14.90 and 17.40 cents (2015: 19.48 cents)