UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 E Media Holdings Ltd :
* For six months to Sept 30, headline earnings per share is expected to range between 13.76 and 15.46 cents per share (2015: 17.12 cents)
* For six months to Sept 30, heps from continuing operations is expected to range between 14.90 and 17.40 cents (2015: 19.48 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources