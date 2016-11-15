UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd
* An application has been made for trading in its shares to resume from 9:00 a.m. On wednesday, 16 november 2016
* Has never received any investigation notice from u.s. Treasury's financial crimes enforcement network
* Noted certain media stating that us regulatory authority was investigating into co's best sunshine casino in saipan
* Group has implemented stringent internal control measures and has fully applied an anti-money laundering system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources