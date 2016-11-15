Nov 15 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd :

* Increased offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of M.P. Evans at approximately 415.4 mln stg

* Reiterates its belief that there is strategic merit in synergising operations of M.P. Evans with KLK's

* Under terms of increased offer, M.P. Evans shareholders will receive for each M.P. Evans share 740 pence/share in cash

* Increased offer is final and is not capable of being increased

* M.P. Evans shareholders should note that increased offer will succeed if KLKI acquires control of more than 50 per cent

* Cash consideration financed through a combination of amended acquisition loan facility and KLK's internal cash resources