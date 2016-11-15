UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Beijing Digital Telecom Co Ltd
* co did not proceed with investment in jin comsun, and has decided to invest in Guangzhou Zhongqi Energy Technology Ltd
* company shall increase registered capital of Zhongqi by a capital contribution of rmb20.5 million
* decided to invest in Guangzhou Zhongqi Energy Technology Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources