Nov 15 Secunet Security Networks AG :

* Has increased its forecast for fiscal year 2016, owing to company's sustainably good business performance, driven particularly by increased demand for products in Sina family in present Q4

* Sales are estimated at 105 million euro ($113.07 million)s and an EBIT (earnings before tax and interest) of 10 million euros (previous year: sales 91.1 million euros, EBIT 8.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)