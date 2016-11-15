UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
* Berkeley Lights Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing, from a total offering amount of about $40 million - sec filing
* Berkeley Lights Inc made the disclosure about the equity financing in a form D filing with the U.S. SEC Source text: (bit.ly/2f0nvIb)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.