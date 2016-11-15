UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 25 million rupees
* Sept-quarter total income from operations 20.46 billion rupees
* Net loss in Sept quarter last year was 1.51 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.86 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fSf6Ur Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources