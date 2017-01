Nov 15 United Parcel Service Inc :

* United Parcel Service Inc - UPS forecasts holiday delivery of more than 700 million packages.

* Sees black friday-to-new year's eve deliveries up more than 14 per cent with two more operating days from 2015.

* UPS forecasts record-breaking holiday shipments

* Company anticipates 13 of 21 delivery days before christmas to exceed 30 million packages daily