Nov 15 Immunomedics Inc :
* Immunomedics Inc - company to expand its adc program to
include liquid tumors
* Immunomedics - has also created adc targeting b-cell
hematologic malignancies
* Immunomedics -new adc comprises a humanized anti-cd19
antibody, ha19, conjugated to sn-38; all three new adc patents
will expire in july 2033
* Immunomedics expands antibody-drug conjugate program to
potentially address most of human cancers
* Immunomedics - U.S. Patent 9,492,561 to unit for new
patent family "dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of
interference rna
* Immunomedics - new patent for new patent family
"dock-and-lock (dnl) complexes for delivery of interference rna
expires on march 24, 2026
