Nov 15 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc :
* Pluristem -following end of first fiscal quarter, signed
binding term sheet for an investment of about $30 million by
innovative medical management
* Pluristem - pluristem and innovative medical plan to enter
into a definitive agreement no later than december 26, 2016
* Pluristem therapeutics inc says expect to begin enrolling
for phase iii trial in critical limb ischemia during first half
of 2017
* Pluristem -consulted with ema and preparing for pre-ind
meeting with u.s. Fda on pivotal phase iii trial in recovery
after surgery for hip fracture
* Pluristem -pursuant to term sheet, about 16.9 million
shares of pluristem common stock will be sold at $1.77 per
share, in addition to warrants
* Pluristem -anticipates being well capitalized to conduct
clinical trials planned for initiation in coming quarters, as
well as ongoing research and development efforts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: