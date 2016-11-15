Nov 15 Rowan Companies Plc :
* Rowan companies plc - received notice of early termination
from Repsol E&P USA Inc. Under terms of drilling contract for
drillship rowan renaissance
* Rowan companies - expects to continue to be paid by repsol
on monthly basis through original termination date of April 22,
2017
* Rowan Companies Plc - expects to continue to be paid by
repsol on a monthly basis at a rate slightly below current
standby rate
* Rowan Companies Plc - company plans to reduce manning and
warm stack drillship in near term.
* Rowan Companies Plc - notice of early termination from
Repsol E&P USA Inc. is effective immediately
Source text bit.ly/2f0fFhC
Further company coverage: