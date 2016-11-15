BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
Nov 15 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd :
* Accumulated gross premium income of china pacific life insurance co., ltd for period between 1 jan 2016 and 31 oct 2016 were rmb126.181 billion
* Accumulated gross premium income of china pacific property insurance co., ltd., for 1 January and 31 October rmb78.482 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.