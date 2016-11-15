Nov 15 Russia's Lukoil says:

* Raises $500 million in a 5-year unsecured loan at 3 month LIBOR +3.0 percent to finance the development of the Gissar group's gas condensate fields in Uzbekistan;

* Soyuzneftegaz Vostok Limited, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Lukoil, is the borrower under the loan;

* The loan is provided by the following consortium of commercial banks: Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis (France), Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Japan), UniCredit S.p.A. (Italy), VTB Bank (Deutschland) AG (Germany), ING Bank N.V. (The Netherlands), AO Raiffeisenbank (Russia) and Raiffeisen Bank International AG (Austria);