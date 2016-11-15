MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
Nov 15 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United continental -united currently has ratified agreements for all of its employee groups, with exception of its technicians
* United continental holdings inc - reducing capital expenditures by approximately $1 billion by 2017 -2018
* United continental holdings -expects system improvements to drive $900 million of incremental revenue by 2019
* United continental -technicians are expected to vote on their contract before end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
* "CONSOLIDATION AND STREAMLINING OF SELECTED FUNCTIONS TO BETTER COMPETE IN CURRENT SLUGGISH RETAIL ENVIRONMENT"
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.