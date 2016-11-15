Nov 15 United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United continental -united currently has ratified agreements for all of its employee groups, with exception of its technicians

* United continental holdings inc - reducing capital expenditures by approximately $1 billion by 2017 -2018

* United continental holdings -expects system improvements to drive $900 million of incremental revenue by 2019

* United continental -technicians are expected to vote on their contract before end of year