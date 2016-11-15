Nov 15 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer Biomet - final analysis of mobile data will form basis of company's U.S. regulatory submission, which is currently being prepared

* Zimmer Biomet - preliminary analysis of partial data set found treatment with CBMA improved amputation-free survival compared to placebo

* Zimmer Biomet reports positive update on biologics pipeline following a preliminary analysis of data from the first pivotal trial of stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia to reach completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: