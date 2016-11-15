MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
Nov 15 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer Biomet - final analysis of mobile data will form basis of company's U.S. regulatory submission, which is currently being prepared
* Zimmer Biomet - preliminary analysis of partial data set found treatment with CBMA improved amputation-free survival compared to placebo
* Zimmer Biomet reports positive update on biologics pipeline following a preliminary analysis of data from the first pivotal trial of stem cell therapy for critical limb ischemia to reach completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
* "CONSOLIDATION AND STREAMLINING OF SELECTED FUNCTIONS TO BETTER COMPETE IN CURRENT SLUGGISH RETAIL ENVIRONMENT"
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.