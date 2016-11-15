Nov 15 (Reuters) -

* BeyondSpring Inc says applied to list its ordinary shares on Nasdaq under the symbol "BYSI"

* BeyondSpring Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Beyondspring inc - Citigroup, Guggenheim Securities, FBR among underwriters to IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2fBRK6z)