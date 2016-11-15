Nov 15 Harper Hygienics SA :

* Its management board resolves to start works on capital increase via issue of shares through closed subscription

* Company's management's decision is due to current co's financial results affected by slower than expected commercialization of Arvell non-woven fabric

* Planned capital increase via shares issue is one of elements of commenced review of financing options that includes also financing through debt

* As part of this review, the company started discussions with the lending bank to fit the schedule of repayments of credit to the market situation and the resulting liquidity requirements

* The company to continue the process of searching for a strategic investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)