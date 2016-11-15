BRIEF-Fuji Oil's construction unit applies for bankruptcy procedure
* Says the co's unit, a Tokyo-based construction unit, applied for bankruptcy procedure with Tokyo district court
Nov 15 Compania Levantina de Edificacion y Obras Publicas SA :
* 9-Month EBITDA 7.1 million euros ($7.6 million) versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* 9-Month revenue 24.5 million euros versus 24.3 million euros year ago
* 9-Month profit after tax 1.4 million euros
* Says court has agreed on declaration of involuntary creditors arrangement for the company's unit Inversiones Mebru
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co's unit, a Tokyo-based construction unit, applied for bankruptcy procedure with Tokyo district court
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
* Receives approval to seek creditor votes on reorganization plan - u.s. Judge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: