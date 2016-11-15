MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
Nov 15 Tencent Holdings Ltd :
* Qualcomm-Strategic relationship with interactive entertainment group to identify, create "immersive mobile user experiences" in gaming, entertainment
* Qualcomm and Tencent announce joint innovation center in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO'S SLIM SAYS SUGGESTS IMPORT SUBSTITUTION PROGRAM
* "CONSOLIDATION AND STREAMLINING OF SELECTED FUNCTIONS TO BETTER COMPETE IN CURRENT SLUGGISH RETAIL ENVIRONMENT"
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.