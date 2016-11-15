BRIEF-SIGNALPATH RAISES $5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
Nov 15 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd :
* Xiao Xiao be elected as Chairman and be appointed chief executive officer of company
* Resignation of Hao Jian Min as an executive director, chairman and chief executive officer Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2eBjCuI] Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve will stop reinvestments of its mortgage-backed securities holdings in April 2018 in an attempt to shrink its $4.2 trillion balance sheet that had ballooned from bond purchases to combat the last recession, Morgan Stanley analysts said on Friday.
BOGOTA, Jan 27 Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate on Friday amid concerns over still-high inflation figures, even as economic growth estimates head downhill.