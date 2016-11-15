Nov 15 Tjx Companies Inc :
* The TJX Companies, Inc. reports q3 fy17 results with comp
sales up a strong 5 pct over last year's 5 pct increase
* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps of $.91
* TJX Companies Inc - estimates fiscal 2017 diluted gaap eps
of $3.39 to $3.41 and adjusted eps of $3.46 to $3.48
* TJX Companies Inc - expects fiscal 2017 comparable store
sales growth of approximately 4 pct
* TJX Companies Inc - movement in foreign currency exchange
rates had two percentage point negative impact on consolidated
net sales growth in q3
* TJX - for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company
expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.96 to
$.98
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $8.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales increased 7 pct to $8.3 billion over last
year's 5 pct increase
* TJX - qtrly earnings per share $0.83
* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales increased 5 pct
* TJX - total inventories as of october 29, 2016, were $4.4
billion, compared with $4.4 billion at the end of the third
quarter last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
