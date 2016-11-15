Nov 15 Twitter Inc
* Twitter Inc - Expanding mute function to include user's
notifications
* Twitter says on enforcement, have retrained all support
teams on policies and implemented an ongoing refresher program
* Twitter-Enabling users to mute keywords,phrases,entire
conversations they don't want to see notifications about;rolling
out to all users in coming days
* Twitter Inc updates on progress on addressing online abuse
- Blog
* Says giving more direct way to report hateful conduct for
yourself, or for others, whenever you see it happening.
* Twitter - Improved internal tools and systems in order to
deal more effectively with "hateful conduct" when it's reported
to us
Source text: [bit.ly/2fVpQ6j]
