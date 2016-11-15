Nov 15 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Murat Ulker increases his stake in Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS to 3.47 percent from 3.29 percent

* Buys 200,000 shares in Ulker at 17.50 lira ($5.32) and additionally gives order to buy another 400,000 shares at 18.0 lira

* Additional purchases can be made in the day by monitoring market conditions

