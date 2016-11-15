UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Shareholder Murat Ulker increases his stake in Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS to 3.47 percent from 3.29 percent
* Buys 200,000 shares in Ulker at 17.50 lira ($5.32) and additionally gives order to buy another 400,000 shares at 18.0 lira
* Additional purchases can be made in the day by monitoring market conditions
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.2892 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources