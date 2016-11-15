Nov 15 Wincor Nixdorf AG :
* FY net sales totaled 2,579 million euros ($2.77 billion),
up 6 pct on the prior-year figure (2014/2015: 2,427 million
euros)
* Operating profit totals 198 million euros in fiscal
2015/2016 after non-recurring items
* Having accounted for transaction costs of 54 million euros
attributable to the business combination with diebold, profit
for the annual period totaled 102 million euros (2014/2015: 8
million euros)
* FY operating profit, i.e., earnings before interest,
taxes, and amortization (EBITA), reached 194 million euros
(2014/2015: 102 million euros)
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
