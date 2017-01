Nov 15 President Energy Plc :

* Placed 26.7 million shares with institutional and other investors at a price of 6 pence per share raising approximately $17.2 million

* Proceeds will be used to fund initial 10 well workover programme of shut in wells in Argentina in order to increase group production

* Says expected that issue of subscription shares will raise a further $2.8 million (2.3 mln stg)