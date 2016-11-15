Nov 15 Tjx Companies Inc
* TJX cos executive - sees Q4 consol sales $9.3 billion-$9.4
billion, guidance assumes 2 percent negative impact to revenue
due to translational foreign exchange - conf call
* TJX cos executive - continue to anticipate buying back
$1.5 bln to $2 bln of TJX stock this year - conf call
* TJX cos executive - co's research shows millennial
shoppers make up biggest percentage of co's new customers in the
U.S. - conf call
* TJX cos executive - there clearly could be some pressure
for foreign exchange next year, primarily with British pound
impact on Europe business - conf call
