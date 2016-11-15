UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nov 15 Koninklijke Brill NV :
* Brill Q3 in line with expectations, margin guidance improved
* 2016 ebitda margin is expected to improve by more than 200 basis points versus 2015
* Confirms its 2016 outlook of 2-3 pct organic growth in revenue and improves the outlook for profitability Source text: bit.ly/2gdOOQK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Jan 27 Imagine, for a moment, that you are a senior Central Intelligence Agency officer standing at attention for President Trump at CIA headquarters. (Remain standing. Trump, against protocol, never said: "Please be seated.") You think on your feet. You weigh what you know to be true against the evidence of your eyes and ears.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.