Nov 15 Groupe Eurotunnel SE :

* Completes the sale of GB Railfreight

* Revenues for GB railfreight in 2016 are expected to reach approximately 125 million pounds ($155.2 million)

* The amount of the transaction in enterprise value terms is approximately 180 million euros ($193.0 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8053 pounds) ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)