BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
Nov 15 Terraform Global Inc :
* Terraform Global Inc - subsidiary launched solicitation of consents from holders of its 9.75% senior notes due 2022
* Terraform Global Inc - solicitation of consents to obtain waivers relating to certain reporting covenants under indenture dated as of august 5, 2015
* Terraform Global Operating, Llc launches consent solicitation related to senior notes
* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.