UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 15 Highlight Communications AG :
* 9-month consolidated sales rose by 20.5 pct to 278.4 million Swiss francs ($278.09 million)
* Previous forecast for consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of between 18 million and 20 million francs remains unchanged
* 9-month consolidated net profit of 11.5 million Swiss francs at previous year's level
* 9-month EBIT of 19.4 million francs was lower than in previous year's period (23.0 million francs)
* Is now expecting to generate consolidated sales of between 410 million and 430 million francs in 2016 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources