* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - pivotal data show topical treatment delivered statistically significant results, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints

* Says there were no treatment-related serious adverse events among patients treated with a-101

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - initial safety results from open-label safety trial of a-101 (sebk-303) were consistent with sebk-301 and sebk-302 trials

* Aclaris Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results for a-101 in treating seborrheic keratosis, a common undertreated skin condition

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - Aclaris to submit new drug application to FDA in 1q17

