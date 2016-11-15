Nov 15 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd :
* Genco shipping & trading- restated $98 million facility
provided for amendments that address co's covenant compliance
and liquidity issues-sec filing
* Genco shipping & trading ltd - on November 15, 2016,
company entered into supplemental agreements with its lenders
under its 2014 term loan facilities
* Genco shipping & trading-on Nov 15, co entered amending
and restating agreement which amended credit agreement and
guarantee for its $98 million facility
* Genco shipping & trading-amended collateral maintenance
covenants for 2014 term loan facilities to provide covenants to
not be tested till dec. 30, 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2eXSyRC)
