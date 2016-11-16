Fitch: US Banks' 4Q Strong Capital Markets Results Led by FICC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Capital Markets Quarterly https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893461 CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Increased trading activity following the US election helped to drive US trading banks' capital markets net revenues to their best fourth-quarter level in five years, says Fitch Ratings. Fixed income currency and commodities (FICC) continued to be the key driver of overall capital markets results, off