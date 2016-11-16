Nov 16 China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd

* China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd - issuer proposes to conduct an international offering of notes to professional investors only

* "guarantor" is China Huarong International Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company

* China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd - aggregate net proceeds from issuance of notes estimated to be approximately US$2.98 billion

* "issuer" is Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of company