Nov 15 Cohu Inc

* Cohu to acquire Spring Probe Company

* Says Kita's current year sales are estimated to be $17 million

* Says has agreed to acquire Kita Manufacturing Co. Ltd

* Says purchase price is $15 million in cash to be funded out of Cohu's existing cash reserves

* Following acquisition, Kita will continue to be led by its current senior management team, including president Tomohiko Kita