Nov 15 Cohu Inc
* Cohu to acquire Spring Probe Company
* Says Kita's current year sales are estimated to be $17 million
* Says has agreed to acquire Kita Manufacturing Co. Ltd
* Says purchase price is $15 million in cash to be funded out of Cohu's existing cash reserves
* Following acquisition, Kita will continue to be led by its current senior management team, including president Tomohiko Kita Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.