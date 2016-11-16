BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Nzx Ltd
* Is clear from judgment that nzx should not expect costs to be awarded against it
* High court found in relation to nzx's claims against ralec that although four of five claims of misrepresentations made against ralec parties were upheld
* Nzx's claims were in relation misrepresentations & breach of warranty and associated claims under sale & purchase agreement (spa) for clear
* High court found that nzx did not consider resource required to meet earn-out targets, required by spa
* Therefore nzx was not liable to pay earn out amounts or any other damages claimed by ralec
* High court found there was no recoverable loss to nzx and therefore no compensation was awarded to nzx
* Refers to judgment released by High Court Of Wellington in respect of long-running nzx ralec litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.