US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc
* Emerald Health announces no material change
* is issuing press release in response to request by investment industry regulatory organization of Canada
* Emerald Health Therapeutics says is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)