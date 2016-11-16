Nov 16 Distribution And Warehousing Network Ltd :

* Revenue for six months of R2.4 billion, decreased by 10 pct

* HEPS for H1 F2017 therefore amounted to a loss of 136.7 cents (H1 F2016 restated HEPS profit of 21.9 cents)

* Once-Off restructuring costs of R255 million (after tax) have been accounted for in these results for H1 F2017