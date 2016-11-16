BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Distribution And Warehousing Network Ltd :
* Revenue for six months of R2.4 billion, decreased by 10 pct
* HEPS for H1 F2017 therefore amounted to a loss of 136.7 cents (H1 F2016 restated HEPS profit of 21.9 cents)
* Once-Off restructuring costs of R255 million (after tax) have been accounted for in these results for H1 F2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.