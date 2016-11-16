BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Arrowhead Properties Ltd :
* FY revenue (excluding straight line rental income) 1.531 billion rand versus 1.217 billion rand
* Dividend growth of 9.85 pct to 82.55 cents per share
* Core property portfolio growth of 6.1 pct and 7.9 pct with effect of gearing
* Vacancies have slightly increased from 7.3 pct at Sept. 30, 2015 to 7.8 pct at Sept. 30, 2016 (retail 7.8 pct, office 9.4 pct and industrial 5.5 pct)
* Forecast dividend growth of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct per share for Sept. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.