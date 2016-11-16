BRIEF-Artis REIT announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective Feb. 28
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of Series G convertible debentures effective February 28, 2017
Nov 16 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 111.4 million euros ($119.74 million)(9m 2015: 122.0 million euros), mainly as result of lower income in Russia as well as a 6.9 mln euros increase in administrative expenses
* Profit before taxation of 80.3 mln euros for first nine months of 2016, reflecting an increase of eur89.1m compared to a loss of 8.8 mln euros for same period in 2015
* A fourth quarterly dividend of 6.75 eurcents per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on 29 december 2016
* 9-month group income continues to be impacted by situation in russia with GRI of 146.4 mln euros (9M 2015: 155.0m euros), and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 129.8m euros (9m 2015: 135.5m euros)
* 9-month group NRI was 142.1m euros(9m 2015: 147.4m euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 126.6m euros(9m 2015: 129.9m euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.