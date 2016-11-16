Nov 16 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* 9-month EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 111.4 million euros ($119.74 million)(9m 2015: 122.0 million euros), mainly as result of lower income in Russia as well as a 6.9 mln euros increase in administrative expenses

* Profit before taxation of 80.3 mln euros for first nine months of 2016, reflecting an increase of eur89.1m compared to a loss of 8.8 mln euros for same period in 2015

* A fourth quarterly dividend of 6.75 eurcents per share due to be paid as a capital repayment on 29 december 2016

* 9-month group income continues to be impacted by situation in russia with GRI of 146.4 mln euros (9M 2015: 155.0m euros), and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 129.8m euros (9m 2015: 135.5m euros)

* 9-month group NRI was 142.1m euros(9m 2015: 147.4m euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 126.6m euros(9m 2015: 129.9m euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)